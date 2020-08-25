Former Echo Housing director pleads guilty to federal theft charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Former Echo Housing Executive Director Stephanie Tenbarge has reportedly pleaded guilty to federal theft charges.

Tenbarge was indicted last year after an audit reportedly showed she embezzled more than $146,000 from the organization to personal goods, services, and property from 2015-2017. Tenbarge will be sentenced December 1.

On behalf of our clients, we appreciate that the former director has accepted responsibility for her actions… more importantly, this court action affirms a fresh start for our organization that has been underway for more than two years. Echo Housing Executive Director Chris Getz

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: