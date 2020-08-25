Former Echo Housing director pleads guilty to federal theft charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Former Echo Housing Executive Director Stephanie Tenbarge has reportedly pleaded guilty to federal theft charges.
Tenbarge was indicted last year after an audit reportedly showed she embezzled more than $146,000 from the organization to personal goods, services, and property from 2015-2017. Tenbarge will be sentenced December 1.
On behalf of our clients, we appreciate that the former director has accepted responsibility for her actions… more importantly, this court action affirms a fresh start for our organization that has been underway for more than two years.Echo Housing Executive Director Chris Getz
(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)
