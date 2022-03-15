EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Former ECHO Housing Executive Director Stephanie Tenbarge was re-sentenced on Tuesday to 60 days in the Bureau of Prisons.

In March of 2021, Tenbarge was sentenced to probation and ordered to repay ECHO $147,000 she admitted to stealing while she was executive director of the organization. Federal prosecutors say she violated her probation by selling property and not reporting it to the probation department, refinancing her mortgage without permission from the probation department, incurred additional credit charges without permission from the probation department and kept federal student loans after she dropped out of school.

Her attorneys claim Tenbarge was paying herself back for health insurance expenses, mileage she used for work, and work related items and services she allegedly paid for with her own money.