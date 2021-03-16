Former ECHO Housing Executive Director scheduled to be sentenced on embezzling charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) After a delay earlier this year, former ECHO Housing Executive Director Stephanie Tenbarge is set to be sentenced today.

Tenbarge was arrested in 2019 and accused of embezzling more than $140,000 from ECHO Housing to purchase personal items, services and property. In August 2020 she pleaded guilty to three counts of theft.

Her attorneys claim Tenbarge was paying herself back for health insurance expenses, mileage she used for work, and work related items and services she allegedly paid for with her own money.

