Former EPD officer found dead in apparent murder-suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A former Evansville Police officer and current officer in New Albany, Indiana was found dead over the weekend along with a woman at home in Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after finding off-duty officer 33-year-old Niko Sturdivant, who grew up in Evansville, dead from what police believe was a murder-suicide. Police did not say which of the two parties was the victim.

Sturdivant had been with New Albany Police since 2018 and previously served with the EPD.

