Former Evansville doctor accused of ‘fondling’ patients

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Two alleged victims say they were shocked by how they were touched by a doctor they had been seeing for 30 years. Now, the Indiana Attorney General has gotten involved.

The formal complaint against Dr. James Jenison alleges two counts of lewd or immoral conduct, and one county of fraud or material deception in order to obtain a license to practice.

The two victims cited in the complaint say they had been seeing Jenison as their general physician for decades. One says Jenison rubbed her back with oil and fondled her breasts. The other alleged victim says Jenison performed an unnecessary and unannounced breast exam.

Jenison was suspended and asked to resign from Ascension St. Vincent back in 2019 following an investigation into these allegations of inappropriate conduct. Jenison voluntarily resigned at that time.

The complaint also claims that when Jenison filed for renewal of his medical license, he answered ‘no’ to a question that asked if he had even been suspended.