HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A former candidate for Evansville mayor has filed a lawsuit against The Courier & Press accusing the newspaper of libel and slander.

Gabe Whitley says he is seeking more than $15 million in damages and an apology for “lying and misleading the community.” Whitley also says he filed a restraining order against one of the paper’s reporters.

Eyewitness News reached out to Gannett, which owns the Courier, and they said they do not comment on pending litigation.

Whitley announced he would run for Evansville mayor as a Republican, but pulled out of the race after moving from the city.