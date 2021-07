(WEHT)– Former Evansville Mayor and Ivy Tech Chancellor Jonathan Weinzapfel has a new job. Indiana United Ways selected him to serve as its interim president and CEO. Weinzapfel has served on the IUW board of directors for the past few years. He also serves on the board of the United Way of Southwestern Indiana.

Weinzapfel will lead the IUW through the end of 2021. He served as Evansville’s mayor from 2004 to 2011.