HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The former Evansville Parks director who plead guilty earlier this year to forgery and counterfeiting has been sentenced to twelve months probation.

Former Evansville Parks and Recreation Department Director Brian Holtz plead guilty in July to charges of counterfeiting, forgery and misconduct. Prosecutors in the case say Holtz victimized people and violated the public’s trust as parks director.

His attorney, Mike Foster, told Eyewitness News they are happy with the decision. After the sentencing, Holtz was met with tears of joy and hugs from his supporters outside of the court.

Holtz was charged after a two year long investigation revealed that more than half a million dollars worth of questionable purchases were made while he was the director.

