EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Longtime Evansville city leader Steve Melcher passed away on Monday. He was 73 years old.

Melcher was born in Chicago and served on the Evansville City Council representing the Third Ward for 17 years. He also served on the Vanderburgh County Commission for eight years. Melcher retired from the Community Action Program of Evansville in 2011 after serving as Facility Director for 15 years.

Sunset Funeral Home will be holding services on August 3.