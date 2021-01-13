Former Evansville restaurant employee sentenced on voyeurism charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly a year after Evansville Police began investigating a cell phone found in a restaurant soap dispenser, the man who pled guilty to placing it there learned his sentence.

Marcos Leon was sentenced to a year in prison Wednesday.

EPD says they believed Leon acted alone and neither the other owners nor any employees were aware this was taking place.

The restaurant closed last year.

(This story was originally published on January 13, 2021)