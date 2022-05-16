TENNESSEE (WEHT) – A former Evansville youth pastor has plead guilty to having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl.

Police say Josh Henley had an inappropriate relationship with as many as three teenage girls from Tennessee. Henley previously worked as a youth minister at Washington Avenue Church of Christ, but was fired after allegations against him surfaced in June of last year. Detectives say one of the girls told her parents what happened following a trip to Indiana to visit Henley.

Henley pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tennessee on Monday. Henley’s sentencing is scheduled for August 23.