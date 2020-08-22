Former Gibson County Sheriff passes away

(WEHT)- Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms confirmed former Gibson County Sheriff Allen Harmon has died.

Funeral arrangements for Harmon have not been publicly released. Harmon served as Gibson County Sheriff from 2003 until 2010.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 22, 2020)

