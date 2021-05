KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A former Western Kentucky police chief died from COVID-19 on May 24.

Wagner “Buzz” Baskett served as the Hawesville Police Chief from 2010 to 2014. He recently was a deputy for the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office and was a 20 year Vietnam veteran.

A candlelight vigil will be held at the Breckinridge County Courthouse on Saturday at 5 p.m. to honor Baskett.