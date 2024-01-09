HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – A building with more than a decade of uncertainty and inconsistency in Huntingburg could soon see new life. A small group of potential buyers filled the lobby of what was once Huntingburg’s only hospital, hoping to purchase the remains of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital.

“Registered bidders are bidding on an as-is, where-is basis, with any faults, without any contingencies whatsoever, but the property is still subject to further easements or restrictions of record,” explains Mitch Doner with the Bradley Group.

The hospital closed in 2007 after filing bankruptcy. It would be several years before the building was occupied again, with a senior living community taking the north end, and eventually a behavioral health facility on the south end. The behavioral health complex later shuttered and the building was foreclosed. The property, along with the adjacent annex building, was listed for sale in late 2022 before going to auction.

The property was sold to the highest bidder with a price tag of $1.35 million. The buyer did not provide their name or intentions with the property. Per a 30 day deadline, they have until January 8 to fully fund the purchase. Officials with the Bradley Company expect the sale to close within a week of that 30 day period.