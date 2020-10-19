Former Illinois congressman leading marches across S. Illinois

CARMI, Il. (WEHT) – A former Illinois congressman and college president, is leading marches in the districts he used to represent.

Glenn Poshard was in Carmi today, marching to highlight the importance of nonviolence.

They walked outside the White County Courthouse in silence, letting their feet and the messages they were holding do the talking.

“When we heard the voices of violence, my wife and I said, ‘We got to go back to the counties that we represented and we have to talk to people about nonviolence because violence will not get us where we need to be as a democracy,'” Poshard explained.

The former congressman, who was also the former president at SIU, is leading marches in the 39 counties he once represented during his ten years in congress. They’re highlighting unity and the importance of non-violence as a way to bring change, which he says can get lost in the debates and violence happening around the country.

“We’ve got to try to remind people of those basic principles, our heritage, our birthright as Americans, and reinvigorate ourselves among those teachings and I think the voice of nonviolence will rise to the top eventually,” he said.

Marchers invoked the words of past presidents, and history to get their message across.

“If you have a legitimate reason to demonstrate, it should be peaceful, not violent,” said James Endicott, 99, who was Poshard’s former history teacher, as he looked on. The weather kept him from marching today. He says while changing times can be difficult to get through, he still believes things can improve if done peacefully.

“I pray that it will get better. We won’t accomplish anything in government unless they work together,” he said.

(This story was originally published on October 19, 2020)