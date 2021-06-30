Former Indiana First Lady Pat Whitcomb passes away

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Former Indiana First Lady Pat Whitcomb passed away over the weekend.

Whitcomb served as First Lady from 1969 to 1974 when her husband, Ed Whitcomb, was governor.

She died at her home in Seymour on Sunday at the age of 91.

Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags across Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor of Whitcomb.

Governor Holcomb released the following statement: