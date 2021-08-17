Former Kentucky state representative battling COVID

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A former Kentucky state representative from Muhlenberg County is battling COVID-19 on a ventilator.

Kentucky State Senator Whitney Westerfield says former State Rep. Brent Yonts is in critical condition. Westerfield posted on Twitter that Yonts was put on a ventilator and asked everyone to keep him in their prayers.

Yonts served as the state representative for Kentucky’s 15th District from 1997 to 2016. The district covers Muhlenberg County and a large part of Hopkins County. Yonts has also been an attorney practicing in Greenville.