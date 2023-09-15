HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Former Central High School teacher and community leader Jack Schriber has died according to a post from his family.

Schriber taught at Central in the 1970s before becoming president of the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, a candidate for Evansville City Council, a consultant for the EVSC and an adjunct professor at USI. Schriber was a graduate of Bosse High School and the University of Evansville.

In 2015, Schriber admitted to sexually abusing a student when he was a teacher in the 70s. He was not criminally charged because the victim did not report the incident until it passed the statute of limitations.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.