LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say two former safety directors at Kentucky coal mines have been sentenced to probation on a federal charge of rigging dust monitoring in underground mines.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Steve DeMoss and 53-year-old Ron Ivy were each sentenced to 6 months of probation last week in U.S. District Court in Louisville. The statement says DeMoss and Ivy were safety directors at Armstrong Coal company’s Parkway and Kronos mines in western Kentucky from 2013 to 2015 and oversaw required dust-sampling.

Officials say they repeatedly removed dust-sampling devices from miners before the end of the designated sampling period.