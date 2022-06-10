OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Congressman Brett Guthrie presented a Bronze Star Medal with “V” Device Description to former Kentucky National Guardsman John C. Burlew on Friday.

The Owensboro man received the award for heroic actions during an operation in Afghanistan in 2002. Congressman Guthrie facilitated in the official process of obtaining the recognition for Sergeant Burlew.

The AMEDD Center of History & Heritage says the “V” device is used as an attachment to a defined set of awards and decorations at or below the level of the Bronze Star to represent valor.