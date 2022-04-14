NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – The Newburgh pastor relieved from his duties after taking part in the HBO docu-series We’re Here will discuss his departure from his church on Tamron Hall on April 15.

Craig Duke was a pastor at Newburgh United Methodist Church when he was nominated by the River City Pride Organization to participate in the docu-series. The show follows three drag artists as they travel to small cities and towns to transform locals into drag queens to promote a safe and inclusive place for LGBTQ communities. In December, he was relieved of his duties in statement released by the church.

Duke will be appearing on Tamron Hall with his daughter Tiffany.