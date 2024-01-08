HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Charles “Marty” Amsler II, an Evansville native and former defensive end for the Chicago Bears, passed away at Deaconess Gateway Hospital on Thursday according to an obituary posted on The Courier & Press. He was 81-years-old.

Marty Amsler played football at Bosse High School until he graduated in 1960. Amsler later went on to play at the University of Evansville, where he became the first player in the school’s history to be drafted into the NFL in 1965.

Amsler also served on the board of NFL Players’ Association where he worked on improving concussion protocols.

Ziemer Funeral Home is handling visitation and funeral arrangements.