OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The family of a former resident of an Owensboro nursing home that was fined by the state describes what their loved one went through until she moved out last year.

“My mom is a very vibrant, very outspoken, active person,” said Lisa McQuilkin, describing her mother, Hazel, who lived at what used to be called Owensboro Center on Leitchfield Road, but the facility changed its name last year to Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation after an ownership change.

“Back in her younger years, she was a CNA, and she once worked at that facility,” she recalled.

But she and Peggy Smallwood, Hazel’s in-state guardian, claim there were filthy conditions in the wing she was in, she wasn’t getting medications, and was attacked by another resident in one incident.

“I would get phone calls from the nurse in charge of whatever ward she was on, and she would go, we just wanted to tell you that your mom was not the instigator on this.’ And I would go, ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘A resident had got up and slapped my mom across the face and knocked her out of the chair,'” Mcquilkin recalled.

She says her mom’s behavior started changing. She moved her mom out last may and to a different facility close to where McQuilkin lives in northern Illinois. She also said her mother’s health improved after moving.

“It was messing my mind up, having to worry about Hazel, and there was nothing that i can do, except talk to them people,” said Smallwood.

Chautauqua was fined a hundred thousand dollars after being cited by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services for violations ranging from failing to ensure dignity for all residents, and aggressive behavior by a few residents against others. ClearView Healthcare officially took over from the previous owner, Genesis Healthcare last summer, and after McQuilkin moved her mother out.

In a letter to residents and families earlier this month, Chautauqua officials say they hired more staff, did more training, and that incidents cited in that inspection happened before parent company Clearview took over.

In a statement, ClearView Healthcare officials say they recognize there were historical concerns, but residents and staff say things have improved.

A Genesis spokesperson declined to comment and referred us to the facility’s current owner.

(This story was originally published on April 27, 2022)