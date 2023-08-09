OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A judge amended the bond for a former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent charged with sexual solicitation during a court appearance on Wednesday.

Matthew Constant’s cash bond was lowered from $35,000 to $3,500, but the judge also added conditions to the bond, including ankle monitoring and restricting Constant from contacting minors. Constant would also be restricted from using electronic devices such as a smartphone or a computer. Constant has also been asked to not leave his home except for a medical emergency or if he is due for an attorney’s appointment.

Constant was charged with procuring or promoting a minor to engage in a sexual or other prohibited activity and tampering with physical evidence. According to Kentucky State Police, the investigation resulted in search warrants for Constant’s electronic devices to examine their contents. KSP has stated that the investigation has spanned into other states.