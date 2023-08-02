HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Matthew Constant pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Constant is charged with procuring or promoting a minor to engage in a sexual or other prohibited activity and tampering with physical evidence. The case is now set for a preliminary hearing on August 9. The original judge in the case recused herself, and a special judge will be brought in to take her place.

According to Kentucky State Police, the investigation resulted in search warrants for Constant’s electronic devices to examine their contents. KSP has stated that the investigation has spanned into other states.

Constant is being held on a $35,000 cash bail.