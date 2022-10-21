POSEY Co., Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested former Posey County Correctional Officer Daniel Long, 26, last night for intimidation and harassment. This is his second time being arrested this year. In August, Long lost his job with the Posey County Sheriff’s Office after being arrested for allegedly battering an inmate.

Police began their investigation on Thursday afternoon after receiving a report that Long was sending threatening messages. Their investigation revealed that he had allegedly made threats toward several individuals via text message. He was arrested at his Evansville residence and is being held at the Posey County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.