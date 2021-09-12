Former Spencer County officials arrested after allegations of theft, misconduct

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say two former Spencer County officials were arrested after a lengthy investigation involving multiple allegations.

The Indiana State Board of Accounts opened the investigation in January of 2020. Officials said former Spencer County Luce Township Trustee Sarah Frederick and Trustee’s Clerk Angela Ward faced allegations of theft, obstruction of justice, and official misconduct.

On September 9, 2021 the Spencer County Circuit Court issued warrants for Frederick and Ward.

Former Spencer County Luce Township Trustee Sarah Frederick

Frederick was arrested Friday on the charges of official misconduct and theft.

Former Spencer County Luce Township Trustee’s Clerk Angela Ward

Ward was arrested Saturday on the charges official misconduct and obstruction of justice.

No further details on the investigation were released.