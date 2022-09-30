KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Not long after Kentucky Senator C. B. Embry resigned, he died.

Some Kentucky Republicans spoke on the passing of the former state senator Embry. Embry represented Ohio County in state senate before he resigned. He also wasn’t running for reelection this year.

Kentucky Senator Whitney Westerfield tweeted, “I’ve learned this morning that my friend, Sen. CB Embry, passed away last night. Please keep Wanda and her family in your prayers. CB was good man, and a dedicated servant of his people to the very end.”

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also released the following statement: