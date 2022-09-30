KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Not long after Kentucky Senator C. B. Embry resigned, he died.
Some Kentucky Republicans spoke on the passing of the former state senator Embry. Embry represented Ohio County in state senate before he resigned. He also wasn’t running for reelection this year.
Kentucky Senator Whitney Westerfield tweeted, “I’ve learned this morning that my friend, Sen. CB Embry, passed away last night. Please keep Wanda and her family in your prayers. CB was good man, and a dedicated servant of his people to the very end.”
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also released the following statement:
“Elaine and I are heartbroken to learn of the loss of my good friend C.B. Embry. For more than fifty years, until just this week, he dutifully served the people of Kentucky as Mayor, County Judge-Executive, State Representative, and State Senator. I join with the chorus of Kentuckians he touched throughout his long career in mourning his loss. C.B. was the senior statesman in Kentucky’s statehouse, valued deeply by his colleagues for both his great work – especially on behalf of the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens – and for his fine character. Faith and family were his guiding light throughout his career, and just this August, C.B. celebrated his sixtieth wedding anniversary with his wife, Wanda. Elaine and I share our deepest condolences with Wanda, their three children, four grandchildren, and two great-children.”