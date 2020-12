Former UE basketball coach files for bankruptcy

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Former University of Evansville men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has filed for bankruptcy.

Court documents show McCarty filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 1 in Boston. This comes after McCarty’s legal troubles with two Evansville banks.

He reached a settlement with First Federal Savings in November, which claimed McCarty defaulted on a $45,000 loan.

A similar lawsuit involving Old National Bank remains open, as does a lawsuit McCarty filed claiming ONB still owes him money for personal appearances.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)

