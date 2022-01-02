Former UE coach Walter McCarty sues UE, claims the university owed him thousands of dollars

A lawsuit filed by Jane Doe against the University of Evansville alleges a Title IX investigation concludes that evidence shows Walter McCarty sexually assaulted and harassed her.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The latest shot involving the saga between the University of Evansville (UE) and former basketball coach Walter McCarty has been fired.

McCarty has filed a suit claiming UE owes him at least 75 thousand dollars. UE fired McCarty in January of 2020 for alleged Title Nine violations, but McCarty’s suit claims the school fired him because it could not afford to pay him the bonuses he was due as a result of the program’s success.

McCarty’s firing came shortly after UE upset Kentucky’s number one spot. In April of 2021 a former UE student filed a lawsuit against the school claiming McCarty sexually assaulted her. Court documents show that alleged assault came shortly before McCarty was dismissed. That lawsuit is still pending. Neither UE nor McCarty has been available for comment on the latest court filing. A copy of McCarty’s lawsuit is available below.

UPDATE: As of 4:24 p.m. on January 2, the University of Evansville responded to Eyewitness News with this statement: “The University of Evansville terminated Walter McCarty’s employment on January 21, 2020, for violating the terms of his contract and engaging in behavior contrary to the core values of our University. The University fulfilled its contractual obligations to Mr. McCarty and is confident the outcome of any legal proceedings will confirm the University’s position.”