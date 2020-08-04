Former volunteer firefighter accused of making fake calls to 911

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – A former Cannelton volunteer firefighter is facing charges related to number of suspicious fire calls over the last year.

The Tell City Police Department says the Cannelton Volunteer Fire Department chief asked them to investigate a number of calls dating back to 2019. Police said the fire department had been dispatched to several unfounded calls, leading investigators to believe the fires were falsely reported.

Police have arrested 26-year-old Hunter Osborne on charges of false informing and unlawful use of 911 services. Tell City PD says its investigation gave them probable cause to arrest Osborne.

At the time of the calls, police say Osborne was an active member of the Cannelton Volunteer Fire Department.

The calls triggered responses several times from law enforcement, fire departments, and EMS.



(This story was originally published on August 4, 2020)