Former volunteer firefighter pleads guilty to false informing

TELL CITY, Ind (WEHT) – A former volunteer firefighter pleaded guilty to to unlawful use of 911 and false informing after reporting fake fires in Tell City and Cannelton.

26-year-old Hunter Osborne received a one year suspended sentence after pleading guilty on Monday. Authorities in Perry County suspected Osborne of reporting a string of false fires, all of which were unfounded and drained critical resources.

At the time of the calls, police say Osborne was an active member of the Cannelton Volunteer Fire Department.