EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Former Vice President and Governor Mike Pence was back home in Indiana again Thursday and back home in a state bitterly divided over the nationwide debate over abortion rights.

Pence spoke at the Right to Life Banquet just weeks after Indiana lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1, severely restricting abortion access in nearly all cases outside of rape, incest, and the mother’s health or life, during a special session earlier this Summer.

Despite the ruling and the new law, Pence told the crowd “we must not rest, we must not relent, until we restore the sanctity of life to the center of law in every state in America.”

While Pence and banquet attendees celebrated inside the Old National Events Plaza, protesters on both sides of the heated debate gathered outside. Yvon Lauren says she’s still in disbelief both over the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe V. Wade and Indiana’s new law, saying “I cannot believe this is happening again and I never thought it could go this far back and have other people in place to make decisions that could impact us.”

Other protesters like Barbara Snyder expressed concerns that other rights could be next, asking simply “what’s next?” Elsewhere, protesters also gathered at Evansville nightclub Someplace Else. Volunteers with Collective Efforts for Equity and Diversity say abortion is fundamentally healthcare and should be protected.

Lauren says that she and others will continue marching, no matter how tired they may be, until the situation is “resolved.”

