WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Jim Townsend, the Webster County Judge-Executive from 1992 to 2016, passed away last week at the age of 76.

Townsend served in county government for over 32 years, and worked for Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation from 1972 to 1977 and in the private sector until 1985. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Townsend.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon.