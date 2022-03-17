GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) say that they have arrested a man who was allegedly intoxicated, and had been accused of pointing a gun at a couple.

ISP says that on March 16, around 6:25 p.m., Indiana State Police, Fort Branch Police and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a place on West John Street in Fort Branch after the suspect, Robert Crawford, 62, allegedly pointed a handgun at two neighbors.

ISP says that when officers arrived, they found Crawford in the alley near the neighbor’s residence. Police say that Crawford appeared to be intoxicated and had to be ordered several times to remove his hand from his pocket. After Crawford finally complied, he was placed in handcuffs, according to ISP. Police say that during a search, Trooper Roberts discovered a loaded handgun in Crawford’s pocket.

ISP says that during the investigation, officers were able to determine a female neighbor was picking up trash in the alley when Crawford allegedly approached her and started screaming. ISP says that the female yelled for her husband who was in a nearby garage. Officers say that after he appeared, Crawford allegedly pointed a handgun at the couple. The neighbors immediately walked away and called 911, says ISP. The investigation also revealed Crawford was also under the influence of alcohol, according to ISP.

ISP says that Crawford was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond. ISP says that Crawford was charged with Pointing a Firearm and Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon.