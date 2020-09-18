Foundation awards more than $25,000 to Owensboro schools

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Foundation for Excellence Owensboro Independent Schools

has awarded $25,520 in mini-grants to Owensboro Public Schools for 2020-2021.

The contributions are due in part from teachers, aides, administrators, and school board members,

as well as many cafeteria, maintenance and office employees – most from regular payroll

deductions.

The district has a 28 percent employee participation in the Foundation.

The recipients of the mini-grants for school year 2020-21 are:

● Cravens Elementary School – $400 to purchase 6 ukuleles to add to a set of 19

for music classes so all students can have one to use in class.

● Cravens Elementary School – $1,576 to purchase a Pass-the-Mic sound

amplification system to help deaf, hard-of-hearing, ADD/ADHS, English learners,

and all Kindergarten students to enhance the teacher’s voice to class noise ratio.

● Estes Elementary School – $1,210 to build and sustain the RCX Lego Robotics

Team at Estes to expand math and science knowledge through competition.

● Estes Elementary School – $1,600 to purchase a buzzer system, supplies, and

KAAC dues for Quick Recall Academic Team competition.

● Hager Preschool – $2,500 to purchase Pre-K Eureka Math Program, a

foundational piece to prepare for OPS elementary grades K-5 Eureka Math

programs.

● Newton Parrish Elementary School – $300 to purchase 6 specially designed

chairs for students with ADD/ADHS to help with concentration.

● Newton Parrish Elementary School– $1,200 to purchase books to enhance

independent reading particularly science-related in 4th grade classrooms.

● Owensboro Innovation Middle School – $2,570 to purchase furnishings and

supplies to create a Sensory Room, a place for autism students to calm and

refocus.

● Owensboro Middle and iMiddle Schools – $2,800 to purchase 2 TVs and

supplies for each buildings’ lobbies for technology classes to design content for

daily school information.

● Owensboro Middle and High Schools – $100 to purchase 10 storage bins for

dance classes to store costumes and dance shoes.

● Owensboro High School – $1,000 for community-based instruction and

transition to work skills for non-diploma students.

● Owensboro High School – $700 for Early Childhood Education Pathway

program to pay for background checks, TB skin tests required for graduation.

• Owensboro High School – $1,000 to purchase two books for each student in AP

Literature and Composition course to foster love of reading.

• Owensboro High School – $197 to purchase 9 games to promote speaking in

ELL classroom for a self-directed game station for English Language Learner

students.

• Owensboro High School – $575 to purchase materials for collaboration of arts &

humanities and photography classes to re-create famous works of art from

household objects from an idea inspired by the Getty Museum during quarantine.

• OPS District Literacy – $2,523 to purchase Scholastic Magazine subscriptions

for each OPS 6-12 school to give access to current literacy instruction in all

content areas.

• Seven Hills Preschool – $269 to purchase 3 pre-made STEM Early Learning Kits

to be shared throughout the school.

• Transportation Department – $5,000 to partially fund the purchase of “Buster

the School Bus” robot program for teaching bus safety to elementary students.

(This story was originally published on September 18, 2020)