HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The rock band Chicago has been going strong since they formed in 1967. They’ve recorded 38 albums, sold over 100 million records and are one of the longest running and best selling music groups of all time. And this Friday, they’ll be performing at the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville.

Ahead of the concert, Joe Bird and Gretchen Ross spoke to founding member Lee Loughnane on Eyewitness News Daybreak. You can see their full interview in the video player above.