NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Yes, a fire swept through the Foundry Center for the Arts’ Newburgh office, and yes, the fire likely claimed much of the equipment and art supplies they use for their programs with about 200 Warrick, Vanderburgh, and Spencer county children.

But Wednesday evening, hours after that blaze, the Foundry pushed through, once again offering their acting, art, and dancing courses at Crossroads Christian Church. Fourth-grader Ellison Reid says she couldn’t believe the news and had one question- “what could I do to help?”

Foundry official David Rudibaugh says not having an office anymore will be tricky, but told students everything will go on and “it’ll be groovy.”

Officials say it’s still too early to really say what can and cannot be salvaged from the office but suspect most of their art supplies were lost. During her art class Wednesday evening, Reid decided to finish her project early to focus instead on a poster calling for donations to help keep the Foundry afloat.

Already, the Foundry is receiving help from the community. Crossroads Christian Church already announced plans for a drive-through fundraiser Thursday morning and the Foundry will have its regularly scheduled Paint Night at Myriad Brewing Company in Newburgh Thursday evening- with all proceeds going towards replenishing the supplies that were lost.

Rudibaugh says it’s been humbling to be on the receiving end of a fundraiser like this but he, and the Foundry, are grateful for the support and hope the community can contribute whatever they can, no matter how much.