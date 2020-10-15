Four charged with attempted auto theft at abandoned home

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people Tuesday. They’re accused of stealing vehicles from an abandoned home.

Investigators say Larry Robling, Scott Wilson, Amanda Muensterman and Keegan Davidson stole a vehicle from an abandoned home on Boberg Road on Monday.

Deputies found them trying to steal another vehicle late Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says the suspects also had meth and marijuana.

All four suspects face multiple charges.

Sheriff Latham says Larry Robling was released on $2005 cash bond and Scott Wilson and Amanda Muensterman are being held in the Posey County Jail on $5005/$50,005 cash bond. Keegan Davidson is being held in the Posey County Jail with no bond due to an arrest warrant for Revocation of Probation out of Posey Circuit Court.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 14, 2020)