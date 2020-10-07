Four Diocese of Evansville students test positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Catholic Diocese at Evansville announced four students at three different schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

While the Diocese did not disclose which schools are affected, it did say two of the students attended the same school but none of the tests reported are related to any previous case. The students will quarantine until they can return to school. Potential close contacts have been notified by school officials and they will also quarantine.

(This story was originally published October 7, 2020)