Four displaced after electrical fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Four adults have been displaced after an electrical fire.

Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Taylor Avenue just before 9 p.m. Saturday for a possible housefire with people still inside.

When firefighters arrived, they could see fire coming from a bedroom window. After entering the home, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and keep it contained to the bedroom and hallway.

No one was found inside the home. The incident commander was told the four adults had made it out of the house before firefighters got there. No injuries were reported.

The first floor living area had extensive smoke damage and there was light smoke damage to the second floor.

Officials say the fire was an accidental electric fire, likely caused by a space heater overloading a circuit. Electricity to the house was turned off as a precaution.

The Red Cross was called to assist with the displacement.