Four EVPL locations, one computer lab reopening July 6

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is continuing its phased reopening plan by opening four branches and one computer lab on July 6.

EVPL McCollough, EVPL North Park, EVPL Oaklyn, EVPL Red Bank, and a computer lab placed in the Browning Rooms of EVPL Central will reopen to the public Monday through Saturday from 11:00

a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Library users will be limited to the Browning Rooms and Browning Room Hallway at EVPL Central.

EVPL says plexiglass has been placed in high traffic interaction areas, including circulation and information desks. Distancing reminders have been placed throughout library locations,

and furniture has been rearranged. Computer stations have been shifted to ensure social distancing and will be regularly disinfected.

Meeting rooms and study rooms are closed to the community and staff.

Face coverings are encouraged, and masks will be available for library users. Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available, and buildings will be routinely cleaned by EVPL staff.

EVPL To Go, a contactless curbside pickup service, will still be available at all eight locations. EVPL To Go hours for all eight library locations will be 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Materials must be returned to exterior drop boxes and will be quarantined for 72 hours before proper cleaning.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS