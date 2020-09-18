Four Freedoms Veterans Parade canceled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Four Freedoms Veterans Parade Board of Directors announced they have made the “very hard and disappointing” decision not to hold this year’s parade amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The board says the age and health of the veterans contributed to the decision to cancel this year’s event. The 2021 Four Freedoms Veterans Parade is scheduled for November 13, the second Saturday in November.

