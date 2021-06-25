Four join Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Four more people join the Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame.

The Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana honored the class of 2020 on Friday at the Old National Events Plaza. The 2020 Class of Laureates include Christina Ryan, Chief Executive Officer for The Women’s Hospital; Daniel Hermann, founding partner of Lechwe Holdings, LLC; the late Wendell Dixon, past Chief Executive Officer for Interstate Finance/CrediThrift Financial; and the late Norman Wagner, past Chief Executive Officer for SIGCORP.

The recipients who were there on Friday said the honor is not just about success, but the impact they have on others. The Evansville Hall of Fame honors outstanding business leaders and present business role models to youth in southwestern Indiana.