PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is getting a new K9 program and Sheriff Alan Malone says it’s backed by grants and donations.

After months of planning and research, the sheriff says he and his team are “really excited” to finally see the program come to life. He says selecting a handler was a tedious process and both of the applicants they had would’ve done a great job. Sheriff Malone says, “after the training, the handler and the dog will come back and kind of train the other deputies here, on what to do when we have a dog out there”.

Sheriff Malone tells Eyewitness News the next step is getting the right K9 for the job. He hopes it will be “one of those situations where the dog chooses the handler”. He says the Tell City Police Department is also in the process of reinstating their K9 program, and they are both sourcing their dogs from the same place. OnPoint K9 Academy is where the dogs will be trained for 8 weeks.

Sheriff Malone explains what a big deal it will be to have their own K9 available, saying, “right now, if we need one, we have to call one from out of the county, and that can take a long time”.

Matthew Labhart, at the Perry County Animal Hospital, has donated free services for the Perry County K9. The Sheriff says he is grateful for any donations from the public as well. If you are interested in contributing to the program, call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 812-547-2441.