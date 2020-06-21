Four new COVID-19 cases reported at Oakwood Health Campus

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Perry County Health Department confirmed there are four new COVID-19 cases at Oakwood Health Campus.

The new cases bring the total number of cases within Perry County to 109, though 71 people have recovered from the virus. Three people have reportedly died from the virus in the county.

Health officials again are urging people to wash their hands, stay home if they are sick, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing.

(This story was originally published on June 21, 2020)

