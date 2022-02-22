HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced while in Henderson that four counties in western Kentucky will receive more than $3 million in grant funds for various water, sewer and transportation projects. Those counties include Henderson, McLean, Union, and Webster.

One of the communities receiving some much-needed help is the town of Corydon in Henderson County. Corydon will receive $100,000 in hazard mitigation funds to upgrade their 3 sewer lift pump stations to include automatic generators.

“It gives of course myself, this office, maintenance, you know, and citizens a little bit of peace of mind that if we do have a power failure, that it’s going to keep pumping,” says Corydon Mayor Ronda Smith.

The current sewer system in Corydon is nearly 30 years old, and has yet to have any major upgrades to improve the system until now. It is the small communities like Corydon that Governor Beshear says will now be able to finish projects they otherwise may not have been able to start.

“It’s a good day for these communities,” explains Governor Beshear. “Millions of dollars pouring in, helping them to meet the needs of their citizens. Often times, with the county not having the budget to necessarily do it, or to do it on the backs of all those families that are paying those water bills.”

According to Mayor Smith, the agreement within the grant states the project in Corydon will be completed by early April 2023. More details on the specific projects can be found here.