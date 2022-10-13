FAIRFILD, Ill. (WEHT) – A driver was seriously injured when his car crashed into a Fairfield business.

Fairfield Police Department (FPD) says on October 8, at 6:33 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of SE 7th Street for a vehicle crash. Officers were told that a vehicle had left the road and struck a building. Officers found a white passenger car embedded into the building housing Parrent Electric Motors.

FPD says the driver, Michael A. Lile, 30, of Fairfield, had sustained serious injuries. Officers say Lile was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later air lifted to Evansville for treatment. FPD says there was substantial damage to the Parrent Electric building, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police have noted there have been multiple traffic crashes in Fairfield recently, including several on local business parking lots. FPD asks that people please be aware of their surroundings when backing from a parking spot. Officers say if on foot, keep an eye out for vehicles preparing to leave their parking spot. FPD says just because you notice them, it doesn’t mean they have seen you. Police ask for people to be careful.