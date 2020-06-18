Francisco attorney says no decision made on future of police department

FRANCISCO, Ind (WEHT) The attorney for the town of Francisco released a statement on possible plans to disband the police department.

“No decision has been made regarding the Francisco Police Department. Any decision regarding the department would be made at an open public meeting after providing proper notice.” Daniel Moon

Attorney at Law

Earlier this week, former Town Marshal Michael Collins said Francisco officials plan to disband the police department. Collins says it’s not related to the nationwide movement to defund police departments.

In March, Collins says he was placed on administrative leave. He says it’s because the town told him the department wasn’t patrolling a school zone enough. Collins claims this is untrue.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: