Franklin Street bars shut down by Vanderburgh County Health Department

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Health Department has shut down two Franklin St. bars for ignoring state ordered pandemic guidelines.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department ordered the immediate closure of both Chaser’s Bar & Grill and Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar & Grill on Tuesday.

According to an emergency order, on December 18, Indiana State Excise Police found Bud’s to be in violation of face covering requirements, social distancing and other sanitation requirements. Excise found Bud’s to be in violation again on New Year’s Eve.

Documents show Bud’s received verbal warnings on two occasions in October for non-compliance of the state mandated mask orders and not practicing social distancing. A Cease and Desist order was then issued and served December 21. An investigation conducted on New Year’s Eve found Bud’s continued to violate masking and social distancing requirements.

The order served Tuesday ordered Bud’s to close and terminate operations immediately and threatened legal action if they refuse.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 5, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: